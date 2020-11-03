TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

American actor Brad Pitt breaks up with new girlfriend Nicole

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By OluA

American actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski have gone their separate ways.

According to Page Six, Brad and the German model are totally over, and their relationship is beyond repair.

“It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” a source told Page Six.

READ ALSO

Naeto-C And Wife Nicole Expecting Third Child

15 signs Angelina Jolie is living her best life since split…

Read also; Nigerian lady rides power bike from Lagos to Ondo and back to Lagos in one day

Well, it was further disclosed that Brad and Nicole broke up a while back only that the news became public recently.

It should be noted the two were first spotted together in August when rumours about their new relationship started flying around.

Their dating was confirmed when the 56-year-old actor was spotted with 27-year-old model heading to the French chateau owned by Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

Brad and Nicole are believed to have met in Germany at Borchard Restaurant, owned by Poturalski’s husband, Roland Mary.

Until they started dating, Poturalski was still Mary’s wife.

According to Page Six, Poturalski and her hubby Mary were spotted together in Berlin just recently.

The publication further disclosed the model and hubby are in an “open marriage”.

Nicole is a mother of one while the World War Z star is known to share six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad was still in the middle of a legal battle with 45-year-old Jolie even since their split in 2016 and finally divorcing in April 2019.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Tolani Baj, Tacha finally meet (Video)

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

‘That’s what I do’ – Barack Obama says as he shows off basketball…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Check out Yemi Alade’s response to a man who said her songs aren’t…

We have failed our children – Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed

I don’t think ‘God’ doesn’t exist – Check out…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More