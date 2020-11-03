American actor Brad Pitt breaks up with new girlfriend Nicole

American actor Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski have gone their separate ways.

According to Page Six, Brad and the German model are totally over, and their relationship is beyond repair.

“It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” a source told Page Six.

Well, it was further disclosed that Brad and Nicole broke up a while back only that the news became public recently.

It should be noted the two were first spotted together in August when rumours about their new relationship started flying around.

Their dating was confirmed when the 56-year-old actor was spotted with 27-year-old model heading to the French chateau owned by Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

Brad and Nicole are believed to have met in Germany at Borchard Restaurant, owned by Poturalski’s husband, Roland Mary.

Until they started dating, Poturalski was still Mary’s wife.

According to Page Six, Poturalski and her hubby Mary were spotted together in Berlin just recently.

The publication further disclosed the model and hubby are in an “open marriage”.

Nicole is a mother of one while the World War Z star is known to share six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad was still in the middle of a legal battle with 45-year-old Jolie even since their split in 2016 and finally divorcing in April 2019.