Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Actress, Anita Joseph took to her Instagram page to share a touching story of how her husband helped her when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

According to the curvy actress, her husband is everything she prayed for and all. Going into details about how he helped her when she suffered  a wardrobe malfunction during a photoshoot, Anita wrote;

“If you see my Husband help me thank him……. He’s everything I prayed for and More “On this Day of my shoot he wanted to fix the mic.. The button on my dress fell out he knew I was gona cry.. Infact I don start to wan cry..He went down the reception no button ..

He searched everywhere none chai.. Came back again went out to the supermarket and got a set of middles and buttons and treads.. And he said My Sunshine come and Dress up iv Fixed it.. oh awwww my King Nwoke ka Dimkpa ….. Biko hail my Super star my super Black chock @realmcfish ….. I Naked pray for you Pappy [email protected] shot it”

 

