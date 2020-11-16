AY Comedian Stole The Show At Williams Uchemba’s Traditional Wedding With Incredible Dance Moves (VIDEO)

Popular Nigerian comedian, event promoter, and actor, Ayo Makun, simply called AY stole the show at Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba’s traditional wedding over the weekend as he displayed very impressive dance moves during the event.

Whilst jamming to an Igbo cultural troop who were singing traditional songs and playing traditional instruments, AY was captured in a video showing off his Yorigbo dance moves, a blend of Yoruba and Igbo dance steps. The comedian cum actor said that was just a preamble and the main show will happen during the white wedding to be held on Saturday, 21, November 2020.

2 minutes of expected MADNESS from @aycomedian . watch out for part 2 on Saturday when @williamsuchemba takes our lovely Brunella to altar on Saturday

Watch the video below: