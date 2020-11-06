TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia…

‘Why i am not pregnant yet’ – Actress, Lizzy…

US Elections: “It Doesn’t Make Sense Rooting For…

BBNaija 2020, 2nd runner up, Nengi bags 3 special appointments in Bayelsa state

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
nengi

Big Brother Naija season 5 second runner up, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has been honoured with 3  special appointment in Bayelsa state.

According to reports, the Governor of the state, Duoye Diri appointed the 22 year old as a Senior Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Ambassador of Girls Child and the Face of Bayelsa State.

This he said is a way of showing the ex model and actress appreciation for her composure and commitment on the reality show.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Dorathy gets emotional as she expresses gratitude to…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo…

Watch video below;

See how social media are reacting to this below;

@sometinborrowed_
Why didn’t they do this for Trickytee??I love Nengi but I think men shd be given a lil bit of attention as well,only the women tend to excel in our entertainment industry

@to.you.withlove wrote “The Governor and deputy said they are proud of Nengi! She was soo competitive in the house and she made her state proud!!! Heey God.. Senior special assistant to the The Governor of Bayelsa state!!!!!!! That is Nengi”

@sweetestposh21 wrote “Haters,Nengi Rebecca Hampson bags 3 political appointments today.1.She’s d senior assistant to d governor of bagels state. 2..She’s the ambassador of girls child..3..She’s the face of bayelsa state.its only a decent girl like nengi who didnt open her legs waaaaa on national tv can get these political appointments.”

@dumebi289 wrote “This is what we are talking about. not Fingerica abi pornrica. kidd really did blowjobrica dirty. He did her image dirty. Infact he painted pornrica image black. even hypo cannot wash it out. cumfc/libidofc. Neo had to runaway from her after the house. so that she will not contaminate his own image”

@chinyere_ike_ wrote “Nengi and laycon stay winning despite all agendas .. chai .. it’s good to be disciplined”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson replies a follower who referred to her first daughter as an agent…

Watch Erica ignore Laycon at Dorathy’s birthday bash

Anita Joseph shares touching story of how her husband helped her when she…

“Nigerian men cannot shift any womb” – Lady claims they only make…

“I Need A Man Who Can Handle Me For 45 Minutes Straight And Shift My…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

‘She is very brave and strong’ – Annie Idibia hypes daughter,…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2020, 2nd runner up, Nengi bags 3 special appointments in Bayelsa state

Toyin Abraham opens up on some of the challenges she encountered during #EndSars…

BBNaija Dorathy gets emotional as she expresses gratitude to fans who gifted her…

Celebrities console Osas Ighodaro over the death of her mother

‘I will go bankrupt’, Mel B cries out after court orders her to pay…

Kaduna ex-High Court Registrar jailed four years for N80m fraud

Davido’s name dropped as popular Instagram models fight dirty over him

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More