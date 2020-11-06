BBNaija 2020, 2nd runner up, Nengi bags 3 special appointments in Bayelsa state

Big Brother Naija season 5 second runner up, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has been honoured with 3 special appointment in Bayelsa state.

According to reports, the Governor of the state, Duoye Diri appointed the 22 year old as a Senior Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Ambassador of Girls Child and the Face of Bayelsa State.

This he said is a way of showing the ex model and actress appreciation for her composure and commitment on the reality show.

