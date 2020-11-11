BBNaija: Drama as Venita and her cousin, Neo, unfollow each other on IG (Screenshot)

BBNaija star, Neo Akpofure and his cousin, Venita have unfollowed each other on popular photo sharing app, Instagram in the new search done on their respective accounts.

Recall that a few weeks back to the end of the BBNaija Lockdown Season 5 show, Venita swore heaven and earth not to allow her cousin, Neo to have any kind of romantic relationship with his BBNaija love-interest Vee.

The two have unfollowed each other on Instagram after the latest checks. This might be because of their disagreement with issues that bother on Vee.