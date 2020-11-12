TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija ex housemate, Vee vows never to be an ambassador to any skin bleaching product or slim tea brand

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Vee

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex housemate, Victoria Adeyele popularly known as Vee has vowed never to be a brand ambassador to any skin bleaching product of slimming tea company.

According to Vee, so many young girls are looking up to her, hence the reason she would not encourage the use of skin bleaching products and she is size 10 and as a very slim person, one should not expect her to advertise a slim tea product.

The 24 year old added that she is not ready to compromise the standard of her brand even if it means taking longer to get to the top.

“Call me stubborn, but you can’t convince me to do something I don’t believe in or something that doesn’t represent my brand because “that’s how things are done in this country”
I have too many young girls following me to be the face of any skin bleaching products.
I’m a size 10, so why would I be representing slimming products? I refuse to be a cliche. And if it takes me a little longer to get to where I wanna be, then so help me God. For the last time; Longevity > bragging rights.” She tweeted.

Via Twitter
