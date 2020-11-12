I sang back up for Olamide at his concert in 2016 – Vee reveals

BBNaija lockdown finalist and artiste, Vee has dropped some shocking revelation about her especially when it comes to her music career.

Vee in a tweet on Wednesday night revealed that she has been a fan of YBNL boss Olamide for a long time as she added that she sang back up for him at his concert in 2016.

See also;May God give you strength to not disobey your parent – Femi Otedola prays for DJ Cuppy on her 28th birthday

The reality TV star said, “Nah. Do you KNOW how many years I’ve been listening to Olamide? I sang back up for him at his concert in Hammersmith Apollo in 2016. Bruh.”

Nah. Do you KNOW how many years I’ve been listening to Olamide?

I sang back up for him at his concert in Hammersmith Apollo in 2016.

Bruh. — Vee 🔥 (@veeiye) November 11, 2020

This comes after Olamide tweeted that he will pay any amount to see Laycon and Vee make an EP.