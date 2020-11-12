TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll…

I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils…

Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, Uche Jombo, 46 others sued over…

Davido reportedly paid $100,000 to feature Lil Baby (Video)

Wahala for who no wish me Happy Birthday – DJ Cuppy says as…

I sang back up for Olamide at his concert in 2016 – Vee reveals 

Big Brother Naija 2020Entertainment
By OluA

BBNaija lockdown finalist and artiste, Vee has dropped some shocking revelation about her especially when it comes to her music career.

 

Vee in a tweet on Wednesday night revealed that she has been a fan of YBNL boss Olamide for a long time as she added that she sang back up for him at his concert in 2016.

See also;May God give you strength to not disobey your parent – Femi Otedola prays for DJ Cuppy on her 28th birthday

READ ALSO

People that sell food from the boot of their cars have the…

Laycon reacts as Olamide says he will pay anything to get a…

The reality TV star said, “Nah. Do you KNOW how many years I’ve been listening to Olamide? I sang back up for him at his concert in Hammersmith Apollo in 2016. Bruh.”

This comes after Olamide tweeted that he will pay any amount to see Laycon and Vee make an EP.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail Simi’s…

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll fix your wife…

I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils Ifeanyi on A better…

Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, Uche Jombo, 46 others sued over #EndSARS protests

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Sit with women who are always winning – Actor Jim Iyke advises men

My life is being threatened for walking out of my marriage- estranged wife of…

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump’s failure to concede defeat an embarrassment…

I sang back up for Olamide at his concert in 2016 – Vee reveals 

After Made In Lagos, Wizkid says he has another album ready

Davido Discloses Why Wizkid Didn’t Respond To His Congratulatory Message (Video)

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More