BBNaija: Ike Onyema to release a tell-all book on relationship with Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija star Ike Onyema has revealed he would be releasing a book on his relationship with his now former lover, Mercy Eke.

Ike, according to his Instagram post on Thursday, revealed this to Pulse following rumour Mercy had tied the knots with another man.

“This is incorrect. I have a tell-all book coming soon. Please be patient,” he said.

Mercy had on November 3 via Snapchat revealed her engagement to a mystery man identified as Mr H.

“Good morning from Mrs H,” she wrote.

Ike and Mercy were love birds during their stay on the Big Brother Naija season four edition in 2019.