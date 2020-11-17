BBNaija: Laycon bags ambassadorial deal with GOTV (Video)

BBNaija lockdown winner, Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe better known as Laycon is now the latest ambassador of the popular pay TV service in Nigeria, GOtv.

An excited Laycon made the announcement via his official Twitter account today.

According to Laycon, he disclosed he felt honoured to be part of the leading pay-TV entertainment brand. He added that he looks forward to showcasing the amazing campaign.

Laycon shared a video of him with the caption; “Just joined the GOtv Nigeria family! I feel honoured to be a part of this leading pay TV entertainment brand. GOtv is about quality entertainment and I look forward to showcasing the amazing campaign we’ve worked on together!”