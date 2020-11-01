BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

Delta born Big Brother Naija reality TV show is obviously not ashamed of living a fake life.

According to the model and hotelier, it feels good to pose with what is not his.

In a bid to reply a follower who called him out for always posing with different cars that don’t belong to him, Omashola insinuated that it feels good to live a fake life.

This all started after she shared a photo of himself relaxing on a luxurious sports car.

Omashola who is known for posing with different luxury cars that are not his wrote;

“Stop saying “Yes” & “OK” when you should be saying ‘No thanks’ and Fvck off…”

A follower commented; “How do you feel when you take pictures with people’s car?”

Omashola replied; “It feels great because only you can push your dreams… no think am”

See their exchange below: