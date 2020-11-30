TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and…

Comedian AY and wife, Mabel, ‘The Makuns’ celebrate…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

Watch as Timi Dakolo performs for free at random weddings in…

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other At…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over Mom’s Death

Entertainment
By San
Beef Continues: Fathia Balogun Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over Mom's Death

Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has deleted the condolence message she wrote to her colleague Iyabo Ojo over the death of her mum Victoria Fetuga.

The 51-year-old had on November 22 shared a picture of Iyabo and her mum on her Instagram page after ‘suspending’ the vendetta between them. Faithia in the now deleted post had said, “God will console you iyaboojofespris. ..may mama soul rest in peace.”

READ ALSO: Despite Calling Her A Witch, See What Fathia Williams Did To Iyabo Ojo After She Lost Her Mother

READ ALSO

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Fans hailed her move and hope for a neutral ground to end all transgressions will be made. Iyabo Ojo failed to acknowledge the condolence message a week later. We can make the excuse of her grieving and not being able to reach out to everyone who consoled her.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding photos with…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and it is lovely…

Comedian AY and wife, Mabel, ‘The Makuns’ celebrate 12th wedding…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Man recounts his unexpected experience after he bashed an SUV

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack…

TBoss celebrates daughter’s ‘conception day’ (Photos)

BBNaija: Ozo announces radio show “Rewind With Ozo”, watch the video…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More