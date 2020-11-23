Despite Calling Her A Witch, See What Fathia Williams Did To Iyabo Ojo After She Lost Her Mother

A popular Yoruba adage says, having disagreements does not extend to the point of death and Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams have proven to be the bigger person as she consoles Iyabo Ojo following the death of her mother.

Recounts that the one time best friends fell apart last year after Faithia Williams reportedly leaked how Iyabo Ojo almost lost her life over a surgery. As a result, actress Iyabo Ojo called out Faithia Williams on her 51st birthday and tagged her as a witch.

Although Faithia Williams did not respond back then, she has now reached out to Iyabo Ojo after she announced the death of her mother, Mrs Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga, over the weekend.

Sharing the sad news, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page and penned down a touching tribute to her Jewel.

”My mother,my jewel,my guardian,my pearl…this is how you said goodbye?…we were joking about this days ago..I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children become grown men and women but you said no..your joy was that I am happy..that your spirit would protect and be with us. Little did I know you were set to leave..with total submission to the will of God,I announce the death of my mother Mrs Victoria olubunmi Fetuga who passed away in her sleep the early hours of today Saturday 21st november at the age of 67yrs..mama,you might be gone but we your children and grandkids would make sure your memories remain and linger on..like you promised,your spirit remains with us…iyabo ojo your love.”

Consoling her hours ago, Faithia Williams shared a photo of the late Mrs Victoria Fetuga with the caption: