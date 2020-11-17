‘Best decision ever’ – Peter of Psquare reveals as he celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with wife, Lola

Multiple award winning singer, Peter of Psquare took to twitter to acknowledge his 7th year of being married to his wife, Lola Omotayo.

According to Peter in his tweet, getting married to Lola on the 17th of November 2013 is the best decision he ever made.

“Today we celebrate the best decision we ever made! Thank you for the best years of my life @lolaomotayo_okoye ….. Happy anniversary to us! Nkem bu Nkem. #7years #Anniversary” he tweeted.

Lola on the other hand took to Instagram to appreciate the singer for all being the best husband.

” Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you. #november2020 #november17th #anniversary #theokoyes #blessed #grateful #thankful #peaceandunity” she wrote