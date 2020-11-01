TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

10 amazing Ankara styles every woman should rock in November

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress…

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s boyfriend…

We Are Ready To Show Lekki Shootings Footage – Lekki Concession…

“I can’t submit to any man, he must submit to me” – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerians react as Desmond Elliot speaks on Live TV (Video)

5 Nigerian actresses whose parent died in 2020

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don unfollow each other on Instagram

Cardi B dresses for Halloween with sexy gold-plated Medusa costume

EntertainmentFashion
By OluA

American rapper Cardi B breaks the internet once against with her choice of costume during this year’s Halloween day.

Cardi B as usual went beyond the normal wardrobe costumes.

She was a stone-cold looker Saturday, as she slithered into the spooky season with a sexy gold Medusa costume, taking to Instagram with the sultry and sinister final product.

READ ALSO

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for…

Cardi B deletes her Twitter account following backlash for…

See also: I’m not scared of Eucharia’s curses –Doris Ogala

The 28-year-old channeled the late Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned, rocking a metallic gold-plated bra by Laurel DeWitt, with matching choker, bangles and V-shaped belt.

She finished the look with a scale-clad six-foot tail, created for her gorgeous signature curves by Baba Jagne.

Cardi posed in a moody red room, with snakes photoshopped into her hair, befitting the Greek mythological figure.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

10 amazing Ankara styles every woman should rock in November

“We will not shut up or respect you” – Actress Beverly Naya slams…

The lovely moment Instagram Comedian, Taaooma’s boyfriend proposed to her…

“I can’t submit to any man, he must submit to me” – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerians react as Desmond Elliot speaks on Live TV (Video)

We Are Ready To Show Lekki Shootings Footage – Lekki Concession Company reveals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I’m not scared of Eucharia’s curses –Doris Ogala

Bobrisky recounts how a friend got nothing from boyfriend of 3 years, advises…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Why Made In Lagos album was delayed – Wizkid reveals

BBNaija: Nengi bags new endorsement deal worth millions with liquor giant, Remy…

How I Spent 22 Days In SARS Custody, Lost My Pregnancy – Victim Tells Lagos…

Dayo Amusa and follower clash over her excessive bleaching

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More