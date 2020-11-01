Cardi B dresses for Halloween with sexy gold-plated Medusa costume

American rapper Cardi B breaks the internet once against with her choice of costume during this year’s Halloween day.

Cardi B as usual went beyond the normal wardrobe costumes.



She was a stone-cold looker Saturday, as she slithered into the spooky season with a sexy gold Medusa costume, taking to Instagram with the sultry and sinister final product.

The 28-year-old channeled the late Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned, rocking a metallic gold-plated bra by Laurel DeWitt, with matching choker, bangles and V-shaped belt.

She finished the look with a scale-clad six-foot tail, created for her gorgeous signature curves by Baba Jagne.

Cardi posed in a moody red room, with snakes photoshopped into her hair, befitting the Greek mythological figure.