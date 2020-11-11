Chronicle of heartbreak – How side dude pretended as a girl’s father to send main boyfriend packing

Twitter NG has been buzzing with heartbreak stories since last night and one of the account stood out. A man revealed how his babe begged him to temporarily leave his apartment so as to host her father who was visiting from the village.

According to twitter user identified as Ediological, his first heartbreak experience happened after his babe who was lying to her folks back home that she had an apartment in Lagos, invited her supposed dad. Read his account below:

“My first heartbreak was this girl that begged me to leave my place temporarily because her father was coming to visit her from the east and she had been lying to him that she had her own place.

So I left my place lovingly. Not knowing she was bringing her real boyfriend.

When I left my apartment, it was inside my car I went to sleep. I actually drove to another road in our estate, parked and slept inside. Mosquitoes finished me. I was planning to sleep there for a second night if the security did not call me to tell me what’s up.“