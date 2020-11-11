TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi Robbed of his shoes, wallet, wristwatch…

Chronicle of heartbreak – How side dude pretended as a girl’s father to send main boyfriend packing

Social Media drama
By San

Twitter NG has been buzzing with heartbreak stories since last night and one of the account stood out. A man revealed how his babe begged him to temporarily leave his apartment so as to host her father who was visiting from the village.

According to twitter user identified as Ediological, his first heartbreak experience happened after his babe who was lying to her folks back home that she had an apartment in Lagos, invited her supposed dad. Read his account below:

Read Also: Drama as man nabs his cheating girlfriend who saved the other guy’s number as Jumai customer care (Photo)

READ ALSO

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that…

“You will die single if you are afraid of destroying other…

“My first heartbreak was this girl that begged me to leave my place temporarily because her father was coming to visit her from the east and she had been lying to him that she had her own place.
So I left my place lovingly. Not knowing she was bringing her real boyfriend.

When I left my apartment, it was inside my car I went to sleep. I actually drove to another road in our estate, parked and slept inside. Mosquitoes finished me. I was planning to sleep there for a second night if the security did not call me to tell me what’s up.“

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

Actor, Kunle Afolayan’s new family portrait photo trails controversy on…

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail Simi’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Heartbreak is expensive, I can’t afford it – Toke Makinwa says she…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up…

Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor celebrate second year wedding anniversary…

If you love me, I expect you to love me alone – Erica to fans

Chronicle of heartbreak – How side dude pretended as a girl’s father…

Davido reportedly paid $100,000 to feature Lil Baby (Video)

I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils Ifeanyi on A better…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More