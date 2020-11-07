TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Citation: One day, my sister, Temi Otedola, is going to be the biggest Nigerian actress – DJ Cuppy

NollywoodNews
By OluA

Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has been full of praises for her sister, Temi Otedola following her debut acting career in Kunle Afolayan’s latest movie ‘Citation.’

Following Temi’s performance, DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter handle to declare that her sister is going to be the biggest Nigerian actress one day.

She wrote, “One day, my sister Temi Otedola is going to the BIGGEST Nigerian actress! ****MARK THIS TWEET****”

Nigerians have also taken to social media to hail Temi Otedola as well as Gabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Joke Silva among others who played roles in the movie which was shot within the Obafemi Awolowo University.

