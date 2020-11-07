Citation: One day, my sister, Temi Otedola, is going to be the biggest Nigerian actress – DJ Cuppy

Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has been full of praises for her sister, Temi Otedola following her debut acting career in Kunle Afolayan’s latest movie ‘Citation.’

Following Temi’s performance, DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter handle to declare that her sister is going to be the biggest Nigerian actress one day.

See also: Leke Adeboye says his wife is an Holy Ghost hoodlum, setting everything on fire”

She wrote, “One day, my sister Temi Otedola is going to the BIGGEST Nigerian actress! ****MARK THIS TWEET****”

One day, my sister @TemiOtedola is going to the BIGGEST Nigerian actress! 🎥🇳🇬 ****MARK THIS TWEET**** — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) November 6, 2020

Nigerians have also taken to social media to hail Temi Otedola as well as Gabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Joke Silva among others who played roles in the movie which was shot within the Obafemi Awolowo University.