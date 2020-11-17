Forbes accepts Pastor Adeyemi into its prestigious Coaching Council

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Articles & EditorialsNews
By OluA
Pastor Sam Adeyemi reportedly credits Daystar church members’ with N10,000 each

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre in a latest tweet on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over being accepted in the Forbes Coaching Council.

The man of God took to his Twitter page to share the good news with his followers, saying he is excited to be part of Forbes’ prestigious publication for business leaders and executives.

He wrote:

“I am very honored to be accepted in the Forbes Coaching Council.

“If you know anything about Forbes, they have built a prestigious publication for business leaders and executives. I am excited to be part of it all.”

Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate him.

