TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked…

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts…

BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing…

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

NewsComedy
By OluA

Mark Angel, the producer of popular comedienne, Emanuella Samuel, says the 10-year-old can afford whatever gifts she decides to get her parents.

Social media has been abuzz since the 10-year-old comedienne announced last week that she built her mother a house.

READ ALSO

Lovely photos of Comedian Akpororo and his wife as they…

Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built…

“I built this for you mom. For all the prayers; all the encouragement and support. Mummy, I know you said you want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete your mansion for you next year.

“Don’t worry, it won’t make us go to hell; my super Christmas mummy. I love you,” Emanuella had captioned photos of the house in a post on her Instagram account.

There have been comments from some social media users who were of the opinion that the young actress should also build a house for her father.

However, speaking on Monday in a PUNCH Facebook Live Interview, Emanuella said the house gift also belonged to her father.

She said,

“I wanted to buy another car for my dad but Uncle Mark now told me to save more money and build the house that I promised my mom. So, I talked with my manager and they built the house and furnished it. See the house now, is it not fine?

“If it is for my mom, it is for everybody; it’s for my dad too. My dad is married to my mom. After all, they are living together.”

Emanuella attributed all that has been happening in her life to “God’s grace”.

“Everything is God’s grace. I never ‘experrit’. When God wants to use you, He will use you at the right time,” she noted.

Emanuella’s producer, Mark Angel, also said in an interview with The PUNCH that the young actress could afford to build the house.

He said,

“Emanuella earns money, so she has money to build whatever she wants to build. She can afford it. Her management can afford it.”

The 10-year-old came into limelight with her funny skits which she posts on her social media accounts.

The award-winning comedian is an ambassador to several brands.

Source: The Nation

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked woman”…

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido brags

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

Please don’t ask me when I am coming back – Mercy Eke says as she…

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

We are unique in our own way – Tolanibaj has a message for those comparing…

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More