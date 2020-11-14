FG To Release 550 New Set Of Repentant Boko Haram Terrorist

550 repentant Boko Haram suspects have been rehabilitated and will be released and integrated back into the society by the Nigerian military.

According to reports,

federal government promised to release new set o repentant Boko Haram terrorists this November as the presidency celebrate its technically victory over Boko Haram.

The Spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, Major-General John Enenche, said the DRR programme under Operation Safe Corridor had recorded tremendous success judging from the feedback from previous trainees.

According to him, this new set will be opportune to travel outside the country on a scholarship to enable them to take part actively and contribute back to their immediate society

A lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, had on Wednesday expressed disappointment in the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram members.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army stated this while speaking at the closed-door budget defense session with the Nigerian Army.