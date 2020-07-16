A former Nigerian sniper soldier has come out on a TV show to anonymously tell a story of how he was betrayed by his fellow who shot him for killing too many of the enemies, the Boko haram soldiers.

“I’m an ex-soldier, we were fighting Boko haram, I’m a left-handed person, my parents thought I was dead, I was fighting, one of our soldiers shot me on my waist, they spoke in Hausa meaning that I killed Boko haram too much, they shot a woman and her daughter, I was trying to save her second child, I was running, they shot me.”

“I was barely breathing, it took the grace of God for me to survive, when asked by Sandra the host whether he was shot on purpose, he replied that he was shot on purpose. I don’t miss my target as a sniper, i’m one of the best snipers, I resigned because I don’t want to serve the country again, I resigned, I have evidence, if they shoot you you will die and they will gain. Nigeria army needs to be investigated.”

Watch video Below:

