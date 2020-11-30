For getting two Grammy Nominations, see what Illbliss said about Burna Boy

Nigerian rapper and businessman, iLLBLISS, also known as Oga Boss has supported the claim that Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (Burna Boy) is the greatest Nigerian musician.

For some time now, music lovers in Nigeria have debated online about who is the greatest Nigerian musician, with comparison usually between Davido, Wizkid, and Burnaboy.

Oga Boss has now waded into the matter. The 40-year-old hinted that the controversy on who the greatest is should have been settled after Burna Boy was nominated for the second consecutive year for Grammy Award.

Recall that Twice as Tall, Burna Boy’s album was nominated in the 2021 Grammy Award under the Best Global Music Album category.

In 2020, Burna Boy lost his first Grammy nomination for the Best World Music Album to Angelique Kidjo.

This time around, we are hopeful Burna Boy will win the much deserved Grammy Awards.

See what Illbliss wrote via Twitter;