‘He has impressed me and i will vote for him’ – Daddy Freeze nominates Falz for president

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has taken to his official Instagram page to declare his support for sensational singer, Falzthebadguy to run for presidency in the year 2023 and why he will vote for him.

According to Daddy Freeze, a country like Nigeria needs political virgins, youths who are brave, bold, intelligent, enlightened and truthful, for her to progress.

He however came to a conclusion that Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz is the ideal man, adding that his actions these past few days for a better Nigeria is impressive and he would gladly vote for him if he accepts to run for presidency.

Read all he wrote below;

“Some say the youths are the future… If this is true, then we need to start nominating youth leaders and support them morally and financially, so they can contest in 2023. We must all pick candidates who are political VIRGINS; untainted by politics and its filth. Youths who are brave, bold, intellectual, enlightened, love truth and justice, while standing steadfast with the people. Here is my presidential nominee for 2023, @falzthebahdguy … He has impressed me greatly and should he decide to contest, I would vote for him…Who is your choice? Follow the laid down criteria before you nominate, let’s make this happen!FRZ #DaddyFreeze #FreeTheSheeple” he wrote