How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate and finalist Victoria Adeyele better known as Vee, has replied a troll who said her breasts have fallen and have no remedy.

The 23-year-old British born singer had taken to her verified Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself in a jean short and black crop-top.

See also: Why Made In Lagos album was delayed – Wizkid reveals

However, an Instagram troll took to her comment section to say she has saggy breasts and further iterated that it has no remedy.

The troll wrote, “Falling breast is a falling breast, no remedy”.

Responding to the comment, the reality star said “Zaddy likes them like that”.

See the exchange between Vee and the Instagram troll below;

In another report Vee has gotten her first tattoo on her forearm.

The reality star, inked her favourite slogan , “child of grace” on her forearm.