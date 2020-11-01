How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate and finalist Victoria Adeyele better known as Vee, has replied a troll who said her breasts have fallen and have no remedy.

 

The 23-year-old British born singer had taken to her verified Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself in a jean short and black crop-top.

However, an Instagram troll took to her comment section to say she has saggy breasts and further iterated that it has no remedy.

The troll wrote, “Falling breast is a falling breast, no remedy”.

Responding to the comment, the reality star said “Zaddy likes them like that”.

See the exchange between Vee and the Instagram troll below;

 

In another report Vee has gotten her first tattoo on her forearm.

The reality star, inked her favourite slogan , “child of grace” on her forearm.

