I don’t think ‘God’ doesn’t exist – Check out YBNL’s Temmie Ovwasa’s opinion on religion

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian artiste Temmie Ovwasa, who is currently signed to the Yahoo Boy No Laptop YBNL music label owned by Olamide has shared her thoughts about atheism and religion via a question and answer session she had on Instagram.

The singer who was asked if she’s an atheist, stated that she doesn’t think  ‘God’ doesn’t exist.

Temmie, however, went on to declare herself a “God” while stating that the human mind is too small to comprehend a lot of things.

Temmie wrote in response;

Temmie Ovwasa is a talented singer and song writer, she happens to be the first female artist signed to YBNL and is also known as YBNL princess.

