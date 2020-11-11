TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


May God give you strength to not disobey your parent – Femi Otedola prays for DJ Cuppy on her 28th birthday

By OluA

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy clocked 28 today, November 11th, as earlier reported by TheInfong.

 

She has been receiving messages from fans as well as family members and one came in from her billionaire father, Femi Otedola as he took to social media to celebrate her in a humorous and least expected way.

See also: People that sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew – Ebuka claims

Citation: The new biggest actress from Africa – Femi Otedola…

The Moment fans presented a Benz to Laycon as birthday gift…

Otedola sharing a photo of himself and Cuppy, described her as a ‘fun angel’ but shockingly prays that God gives her the strength to not disobey her parents.

He wrote,

“Happy birthday to my fun angel @cuppymusic 🎂 May God give you moral strength to not disobey your parents lol … F.Ote💲

