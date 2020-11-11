May God give you strength to not disobey your parent – Femi Otedola prays for DJ Cuppy on her 28th birthday

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy clocked 28 today, November 11th, as earlier reported by TheInfong.

She has been receiving messages from fans as well as family members and one came in from her billionaire father, Femi Otedola as he took to social media to celebrate her in a humorous and least expected way.

Otedola sharing a photo of himself and Cuppy, described her as a ‘fun angel’ but shockingly prays that God gives her the strength to not disobey her parents.

He wrote,