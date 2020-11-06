‘I will go bankrupt’, Mel B cries out after court orders her to pay $500K to ex-husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By GONA

Popular English singer, Melanie Janine Brown, better known as Mel B has allegedly claimed she could go bankrupt if she has to pay the full $500K to her former husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Info NG recalls that a Los Angeles judge ordered her to fork out the hefty sum to her ex-husband – $400,000 in legal fees and $100,000 in accounting fees.

But the pop star has reportedly requested Judge Mark Juhas to slash the funds she’s ordered to pay Stephen.

According to MailOnline, Scary Spice reportedly told the LA Superior Court in a written declaration: “I will effectively be insolvent and will in all likelihood have to file for bankruptcy.

Recall that in February 2007, Brown began dating Stephen Belafonte. The couple secretly married on 6 June 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada, US at A Special Memory Wedding Chapel. They renewed their vows in front of their families on 8 November 2008 in Hurghada, Egypt.

On 1 September 2011, Brown gave birth to her third daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte. In March 2017, Brown filed for divorce from Belafonte. They separated in December 2016. Brown accused Belafonte of “emotional and physical abuse”.

In court, Belafonte’s representative said that due to the couple’s “extravagant and affluent” lifestyle, Brown had “wiped out all her Spice Girls money – approximately $50 million (£38.3 million), if not more”. The divorce was finalised on 15 December 2017.[101] She cited her divorce from Belafonte and her father’s death as her reasons for seeking treatment for PTSD.

In November 2018, Brown became a patron of the domestic violence surivors’ charity, Women’s Aid.

 

