Ike Onyema opens up on breakup with Mercy Eke, says ‘I am FREE’

Entertainment
By GONA
We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Onyema Hits Back At Mercy Eke After Calling Him Useless

Coming after Big Brother Naija reality Tv star love birds, Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke allegedly went their separate ways, Ike has come out to say “he is FREE”

Recall that reports about their breakup made the rounds online after Mercy Eke made a post suggesting so.

In a series of posts on snapchat, Mercy hinted that her relationship with Ike was over, and confirmed that she is set to marry her new lover.

Mercy had to reintroduce herself to snapchat, as she says that she is “Mrs H” now.

“Good morning from Mrs H” was written by the actress and video vixen who posted a video of herself laughing.

Now Ike is firing back saying they are done for good and he is thankful God has freed him. IKe made this known when a fan said they wanted attention for the second phase of their reality show, while another also prayed God will open doors for the ”heartbroken” man.

