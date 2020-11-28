“Kachi Hit Me Three Times,” – Ultimate Love Rosie Reveals In Her Tell-All (Video)

Rosie of ultimate love has told her side of the story that led to the break up between her and Kachi. Recall Kachi went live on national tv to reveal that his romantic relationship between him and Rosie came to an end after she aborted their baby without his knowledge.

Speaking at an interview, Rosie said she was abused by Kachi in their home Citing an example of the abuses he subjected her to, she said Kachi hit her by the hand thrice and that caused her severe pains in her hand.

After her father inquired from Kachi about the situation in the house, Kachi denied, she said

Watch video below: