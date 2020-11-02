Kemi Olunloyo blasts those criticizing Tiwa Savage’s over recent n**ked photos

Well known controversial Nigerian journalist and critic Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, has reacted to sensational singer, Tiwa Savage’s recent n**ked photos.

The InfoNg recalls that the 40 year old sent social media into frenzy with her unclad photos, few hours ago.

According to madam Kemi, Tiwa should not be criticized for doing whatever she wants with her body. She added that lots of married women condemning the mother of one, really wish to be like her.

The 56 year old further disclosed that Marriage is a scam and she is happy that the singer has realized that.

“Stop acting like morons. Tiwa Savage has a right to show her chocolate color ass. She belongs to nobody. She already knows #marriageisascam. Those married women castigating her wish they could bare their own too but they have submitted their brains to a husband. #Kemitalks” she tweeted