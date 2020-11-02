TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

Ada Ameh is grateful to God and everyone after the burial of her…

Kemi Olunloyo blasts those criticizing Tiwa Savage’s over recent n**ked photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Well known controversial Nigerian journalist and critic Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, has reacted to sensational singer, Tiwa Savage’s recent n**ked photos.

The InfoNg recalls that the 40 year old  sent social media into frenzy with her unclad photos, few hours ago.

According to madam Kemi, Tiwa should not be criticized for doing whatever she wants with her body. She added that lots of married women condemning the mother of one, really wish to be like her.

READ ALSO

Tacha Makes Appearance In Tiwa Savage’s ‘Ole’ Video

Mumu Of Highest Order’ – Kemi Olunloyo Advises Chioma Not To…

The 56 year old further disclosed that Marriage is a scam and she is happy that the singer has realized that.

“Stop acting like morons. Tiwa Savage has a right to show her chocolate color ass. She belongs to nobody. She already knows #marriageisascam. Those married women castigating her wish they could bare their own too but they have submitted their brains to a husband. #Kemitalks” she tweeted

Tiwa Savage

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the month

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Kemi Olunloyo breaks silence on Tiwa Savage’s recent n**ked photos

Rapper Ikechukwu pours encomium on his lover as she marks birthday

Oba of Lagos’ staff of office still missing, 10 million laid down

Fans chase Travis Scott off Instagram over his brown Batman Halloween costume

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her love

BBNaija: Erica shows off her ‘twerking skills’ at her Lagos meet-and-greet…

Check out Tacha’s message to future husband

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More