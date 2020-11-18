Kemi Olunloyo drags Davido over viral video of him buying his daughter diamonds

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the viral video of sensational singer, Davido buying his second daughter, Hailey some diamonds.

This comes few days after video of the 27 year old and his Atlanta-based second baby mama, Amanda having a family time together with their daughter, Hailey and going from store to store shopping in the U.S. surfaced on social media.

In the video, the father of three was heard bragging bout his wealth and how he could afford any diamond his daughter wants. 

Taking to twitter to react to this, the 56 year old wrote;

“Never compare WizKid to Davido. Different styles of living a Different kind of music Different mentality Ayo won’t expose his children online buying million dollar jewelry. #Kemitalks.”

