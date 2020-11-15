Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her Grandfather – Fans Troll Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels has been dragged on social media after she sent her congratulatory message to Emmanuella for building a house for her mother.

Regina Daniels in a statement via facebook page applauded the 10 year old comedienne, Emmanuella for achieving such a wonderful feat by building a multi million naira house for her mother.

A fan identified as Oga Boss Emmanuel however reacted under the comment section.

Regina Daniels wrote, “Wow. Little girl comedian Emmanuella builds a very big mansion for her mother at this little age. May God bless her in ways she can’t imagine. Check out the photos of the house I am so happy seeing this.”

Oga Boss Emmanuel Wrote, “Look at your face you are calling her little Emmanuella how old were you when you get married to that your great grandfather,, congratulation to you Emmanuella you did what some people could not do instead of marrying an old man ”