Lovely photos of Comedian Akpororo and his wife as they celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

ComedyEntertainment
By OluA

Popular comedian and singer, Akpororo and his wife Josephine are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today, November 14.

The couple who got married in 2015, have three children, a girl and a set of twins; a boy and a girl.

To mark his 5th wedding anniversary, Akpororo shared a photo of himself and his wife and wrote: “Wow 5years already oh lord I’m grateful. Happy wedding anniversary to us bae @jojosplace_vantage triplet loading.”

His wife also wrote via her Instagram account; “: “5years!!! FOREVER! FOREVER!”

Akpororo happens to be one of the most popular comedians in the country who has managed to take comedy to churches.

