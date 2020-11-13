TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina…

I felt pressured to marry Chioma – Davido

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for…

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend…

I sang back up for Olamide at his concert in 2016 – Vee…

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his…

Sit with women who are always winning – Actor Jim Iyke advises…

‘Thank you for choosing me to be your mum’ –…

Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Storms Social Media With Her Dubai Photos

Entertainment
By San

Naira Marley’s younger sister, Shubomi Fashola has taken to social media to share some nice photos of herself.

The beautiful young lady shared these photos on her Instagram handle and it captures the moment she visited the Desert Safari in Dubai.

Sharing the photos, she wrote;

READ ALSO

Nollywood Actresses Share Embarrassing Moments They’ve…

Davido Discloses Why Wizkid Didn’t Respond To His…

“Your life is in your mind💯❤️

Subomi is Naira Marley’s younger sister and the last girl of the Fashola family. Just by looking at her picture you can see she has it all in the looks department.

She is a lady of many trades as she is a fashion model brand influencer and she has a working relationship with Marlian Music, and sometimes appears in video shoots for the label.

She was born on the 21st of March 1998 and her most recent birthday was graced by her celebrity brother during a hangout with her friends. Her actual name is Maryam and also known as Iyalode Gbogbo Marlians. She was born and raised in Lagos island, Lagos State.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina Daniels denies…

I felt pressured to marry Chioma – Davido

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for claiming his…

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for the 4th time on…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend (PHOTOS)

I sang back up for Olamide at his concert in 2016 – Vee reveals 

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his acting skills as…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Storms Social Media With Her Dubai Photos

Nollywood actress, Wendy Lawal is in sorrow

Mother Curses Her Son After She Caught Him Peeping On Her And His Dad While They…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the alleged Juju…

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

Mohamed Salah tests positive for Covid-19

I smoked 9 cigarettes a day in White House & stopped when Malia caught me…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More