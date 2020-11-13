Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Storms Social Media With Her Dubai Photos

Naira Marley’s younger sister, Shubomi Fashola has taken to social media to share some nice photos of herself.

The beautiful young lady shared these photos on her Instagram handle and it captures the moment she visited the Desert Safari in Dubai.

Sharing the photos, she wrote;

“Your life is in your mind ”

Subomi is Naira Marley’s younger sister and the last girl of the Fashola family. Just by looking at her picture you can see she has it all in the looks department.

She is a lady of many trades as she is a fashion model brand influencer and she has a working relationship with Marlian Music, and sometimes appears in video shoots for the label.

She was born on the 21st of March 1998 and her most recent birthday was graced by her celebrity brother during a hangout with her friends. Her actual name is Maryam and also known as Iyalode Gbogbo Marlians. She was born and raised in Lagos island, Lagos State.