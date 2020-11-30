Oyo former First Lady, Florence Ajimobi celebrates 40th wedding anniversary (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Former First Lady, Florence Ajimobi on Sunday celebrated 40th wedding anniversary with her husband and former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola’s Ajimobi who died from Coronavirus earlier this year.

She shared a lovely video of them and captioned the moment;

“40 years ago, I signed the dotted lines to a lifetime commitment and unconditional love in matrimony between myself and my husband, @abiolaajimobi at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Our marriage was filled with love, laugher, mutual respect and peace. We were indeed a perfect team and I thank God for the privilege of being wife to this wonderful man for 40 years”

