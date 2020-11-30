Check out lovely photos of actress Lota Chukwu ‘Kiki’ as she celebrates her birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Lota Chukwu celebrated her birthday on Sunday, November 29, 2020 with beautiful new photos.

The film star, who rose to prominence for her role as ‘Kiki’ in Funke Akindele’s hit TV series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, took to her Twitter account on Sunday to grace the timeline with sultry photos of herself.

She captioned her first post thus:

“Happy birthday, Queen Lota. Happy birthday to me.”

A few hours to her big day, the actress shared on Twitter that she had a simple wish for her birthday this year, which is a bouquet.

See also: Drama as Tiwa Savage blasts Journalist who called her a “struggling brand”

In her words:

“My wishlist was so short this year. I wanted just one thing: a bouquet. Wishlists do get shorter as you grow older. Lol. Also, when God keeps answering even the prayers you haven’t thought to pray for, There’s barely anything to wish for.”

See her post below: