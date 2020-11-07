Read Buhari’s message to US President-elect Joe Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated winner of the US Elections 2020, Joe Biden as he emerges the 46th president of the United States.
The Nigerian leader in a statement released on social media said Biden’s election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.
READ ALSO: Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes president-elect of the United States
READ ALSO
The statement reads:
The most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”
The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”
Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”
I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”
With your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES