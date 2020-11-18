Stephanie Coker finally unveils her daughter’s face

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Media personality and actress, Stephanie Coker who welcomed her first child with her husband, Olumide Aderinokun in the United Kingdom in November 2019, has finally unveiled her daughter’s face.

She choose the special day of the young girl for the unveiling.

Stephanie Coker has since the birth of her daughter, Ariella Iremide Adunni, hidden her identity but she has decided to reveal her face on her 1st birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Stephanie Coker showered encomium on her daughter and eulogized her describing her as the most precious baby gift.

She wrote;

“We prayed for this beautiful gift and were blessed with the most precious baby girl. Ariella Iremide Adunni is one today!!! @littlemissarie My fiesty remote loving chunky Ari

“Since your conception you have given your father and I nothing but joy. We’re so grateful to God for your life

