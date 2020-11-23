‘Susu’s beauty is timeless’ – Banky W brags about his wife, Adesua’s beauty

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerian singer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known by his stage name Banky W, took to Instagram to brag about how beautiful his wife, Adesua Etomi is.

According to the 39 year old, Adesua’s beauty is timeless and she would have been his spec even when he was 10 years old.

Sharing an old picture of Adesua, Banky wrote;

“I hereby interrupt your day to let you know that Susu’s beauty is TIMELESS!!! She would have been my spec even when I was 10 years old!!! Just look at this supermodel!!! Swipe to see that the cuteness actually runs in their family lol @adesuaetomi @ozzyetomi lol goodgenes.com”

Reacting to her husband’s post, Adesua wrote in the comment section;

“I love this washing. I’ve got a gift for you when you get home”

Via Instagram
