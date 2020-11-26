‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income Over N100m Monthly On YouTube Surfaces

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian comedians, Mark Angel and Emmanuela are one of the richest comedians in Nigeria after his monthly earnings of $326,800 which is well over N100 million surfaced online.

It was a bitter truth for some Netizens to swallow after they learned Mark Angel and Emmanuella make the outrageous amount of money in just a month on Youtube with their comedy skits.

READ ALSO:“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to build a house for her mother” – Kemi Olunloyo

A social media user dug deep into the internet and found out that Mark Angel makes so much money he does not need to messed with.

A bitter user reacted to the revelation and wrote that Mark Angel has resorted to juju to make money.

See screenshot below:

