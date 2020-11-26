‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income Over N100m Monthly On YouTube Surfaces

Nigerian comedians, Mark Angel and Emmanuela are one of the richest comedians in Nigeria after his monthly earnings of $326,800 which is well over N100 million surfaced online.

It was a bitter truth for some Netizens to swallow after they learned Mark Angel and Emmanuella make the outrageous amount of money in just a month on Youtube with their comedy skits.

A social media user dug deep into the internet and found out that Mark Angel makes so much money he does not need to messed with.

A bitter user reacted to the revelation and wrote that Mark Angel has resorted to juju to make money.

See screenshot below: