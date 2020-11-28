TV host, Ebuka pens down tribute to his loving wife, Cynthia

Popular Nigerian TV host and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took to Instagram to pen down a lovely tribute to his wife, Cynthia on her birthday today, 28th of November.

In the birthday message, the 38 year old described his wife and mother of two to be a very loyal person and also used the medium to appreciate her and to reassure his undying love.

Read all he wrote below;

Happy birthday @justcynthia_o. Your intense loyalty will never stop blowing my mind. Such a ride or die chick!!! I’m super blessed and grateful to have you in my corner, constantly pushing me to be a better person…

We have many many more birthdays to celebrate together for sure but I’m truly excited for this one ‘cos I know it marks the start of a brand new chapter for you. After all, Onyekachukwu? Happy new year babe!!! And thank you for having a heart even purer than your teeth ..You know I love you die”