TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” – President Trump (Video)

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

US President, Donald Trump recently  took to Twitter to acknowledge a video of some Nigerians holding a rally in his support.

The US election holds today and as Americans are casting their votes, some Nigerians are in Nigeria showing support for Trump by way of a parade.

See also; Everyone is a gangster online – Vee speaks on trolls storming her DM

READ ALSO

#USDecides: Kanye West reveals this is his first time of…

Hilarious reactions from Nigerians as videos of the new SWAT…

Sharing the video of the rally, Trump wrote: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”

US President Donald Trump is contesting for a second term in office along side former vice president, Joe Biden, who is his major contender.

American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West is also a candidate this year.

See also; #USDecides: Kanye West reveals this is his first time of voting

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Shared New…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to dance to her…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness,…

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#USDecides: Kanye West reveals this is his first time of voting

Tacha celebrates her friend, Khafi in the most adorable way

The moment fans held vigil to pray against ‘forces’ coming between…

This kind of marriage proposal from a helicopter will leave you speechless, see…

Amazing! Lady dresses up as BBNaija’s Ozo for Halloween (Photos)

Alaafin of Oyo’s queens accused of cheating on the king

OAP, Toolz launches clothing line

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More