US Election: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” – President Trump (Video)

US President, Donald Trump recently took to Twitter to acknowledge a video of some Nigerians holding a rally in his support.

The US election holds today and as Americans are casting their votes, some Nigerians are in Nigeria showing support for Trump by way of a parade.

Sharing the video of the rally, Trump wrote: “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!”

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

US President Donald Trump is contesting for a second term in office along side former vice president, Joe Biden, who is his major contender.

American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West is also a candidate this year.

