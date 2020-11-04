Everyone is a gangster online – Vee speaks on trolls storming her DM

BBNaija lockdown finalist cum singer, who was born and raised in London Vee Iye took to Twitter to question why trolls are so bold on social media, and in real life they are nothing compared to the energy they show on social media.

Vee wrote in a statement via her Twitter handle:

“What gives people the confidence to DM other people insults and horrible messages? Is it joblessness? Cos it can’t be about a game show that was done over a month ago? I’m actually intrigued as to WHY this is normalized.

The energy is NEVER the same when they see you in real life sha. It’s actually laughable. Everyone is a gangster online apparently.”

