‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack Anita Joseph over her marriage advise

Social media users have attacked Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph over the marriage advise she shared on her Instagram page.

According to Anita, those who are not married yet should make sure they get married to someone they see as a friend, someone they can gossip with and someone they can fart with

In her words;

“Marry your Friend.. The one you can relate with gossip with” Whisper to “Fart with Play with joke with “…. Bottom Line Marry your Friend “I married my best Friend”..Marriage is Sweetee when you marry your Friend !! It’s sweeter when you marry the right One “Ya Gazie”

See comments from some social media users below;

@iam_chally wrote “Wahala for who marry there enemies”

@nnenna_aldo wrote “How you know a happily married couple 101. They turn to motivational speakers”

@brandynwosu wrote “Wahala for who no marry best friend ooo….double Wahala for who no come get sweet marriage”

@a1politicss wrote “Staged happiness. Marriage wey go soon crash”

@zeth_jewellery wrote “Awon marriage adviser plenty for this gram se”