You are looking at a future Senator – Tonto Dikeh reveals political ambition

Popular Nollywood actress, philanthropist and mother-of-one, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed she would be going into politics in the near future.

According to a comment she dropped on her page, she hinted that she would become a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria someday.

Her disclosure is coming after she met with the Senator George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs with some CYMS delegates.

See also: See viral video of LASTMA officer dancing while carrying out his duty

Tonto Dikeh had uploaded pictures from the event and a follower of hers took to her comment section and asked;

“Tonto do you intend going into politics someday?”

“You are looking at a future Senator”, Tonto Dikeh responded.

See their exchange below;

Perhaps it is one of the reasons the actress has been building on her academic qualifications.