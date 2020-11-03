You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and Nengi were spotted shopping together

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Weeks after the Big Brother Naija show  ended, Nigerians are still taunting reality tv star, Ozo over his interest or obsession as it were, for Nengi.

Th two lovebirds were spotted in a clothing store and Ozo was in his usual behavior or keeping his gaze at Nengi while they were both recorded unknowingly.

Fans quickly took to comment section to react to the video.

A Nengi fan account identified as official__Nengi wrote: “Na wa o, someone is still doing follow follow o

See more reactions below:

Ahhh they are still doing follow follow 💀😂💀😂💀😂💀😂💀

See her facial reaction wen she discovered she was being video! Can people just let this two be? The #bbnaija show is over let them just leave their lives! Simple

Watch the video below:

