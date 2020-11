You married your little daughter to an old man so you can enjoy life – Troll blasts Rita Daniels

Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels has been trolled heavily on social media. This was after the actress shared a lovely photo of herself looking like young. Taking to the comment section, this social media user who definitely has a problem with the actress wrote;

“That’s why you seed your little daughter into the life of 70 plus old man so that you will be eating fruits, some of your mates are living happily with their husbands, you’re here wearing bomshort on IG, sugar mummy”

However, the actress ignored the comment the social media user passed and went about doing her own thing as if nothing has happened.