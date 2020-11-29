‘your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola Badmus’s new bikini photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Fans of Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus have admired and commended the efforts of the plus-size actress to loose weight.

This comes after the curvy actress shared a photo she took at the pool side in a sexy bikini outfit.

Captioning the post, Eniola wrote;

“Sunday Afternoon at the pool….Happy Sunday guys.. DontComeForMeExceptYouAreUber”

See some comments from her fans below;

@tammykolz wrote “Wow mami i love u love u million times u too Bold”

@adaoraukoh wrote “Oh my looking haaaawt…..!!!”

@otobi_ wrote “1million courage B4 this post….u try just had to Gboju pé make anybody talk”

@marafah007 wrote “Wow your workout is paying off you’re getting slim now”

@georginaedime wrote “Wowwww. Huge result already”

@austineairboy wrote “U have really reduced”

@iamfolksybrown wrote “I applaud you for breaking all forms of boundaries….from a lady who breaks boundaries to another”

Via Instagram
