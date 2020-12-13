TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


3 Months After A Successful Leg Surgery, See How Straight 2Face’s Daughter’s Leg Is Now

Entertainment
By San

Olivia Idibia is the beautiful daughter of Nigerian veteran singer 2Face Idibia and Actress, Annie Idibia. Olivia had a surgery few months ago in order to have on og her legs corrected.

Fortunately, the young girl underwent successful surgery and in a video, Annie shared on social media, Olivia was seeing with big smiles dancing while having the wound from the surgery stitched up..

On her mother’s birthday, a lot of stars like Ini Edo, AY, Ik Ogbonna, Alex, and others visited their residence and took nice photos with her.

As we can see in the photos below, Olivia’s leg is now straight and she is now living a joyous life. It is barely three months since she had the operation.

Check out the photos below

