3 Months After A Successful Leg Surgery, See How Straight 2Face’s Daughter’s Leg Is Now

Olivia Idibia is the beautiful daughter of Nigerian veteran singer 2Face Idibia and Actress, Annie Idibia. Olivia had a surgery few months ago in order to have on og her legs corrected.

Fortunately, the young girl underwent successful surgery and in a video, Annie shared on social media, Olivia was seeing with big smiles dancing while having the wound from the surgery stitched up..

On her mother’s birthday, a lot of stars like Ini Edo, AY, Ik Ogbonna, Alex, and others visited their residence and took nice photos with her.

READ ALSO: Yemi Alade gives valid reasons why Beyoncé can never tour Africa (Video)

As we can see in the photos below, Olivia’s leg is now straight and she is now living a joyous life. It is barely three months since she had the operation.

Check out the photos below