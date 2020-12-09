9ice, his Wife, Olasunkanmi and daughter on vacation in Dubai (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian indigenous singer 9ice, his wife Olasunkanmi, and their daughter Michelle, are currently on vacation in Dubai.

This comes weeks after the singer was involved in a scandal that tested his marriage when a video of him frolicking with a mystery woman surfaced online. After the video leaked, 9ice posted a video where he appealed to Nigerians to help him beg his wife.

See also: Barely a year after his 3rd marriage, Singer, 9ice exposed on social media for cheating on his wife with a slay queen

It however looks like all is well between them as they are currently on holiday.

Olasunkanmi Akande shared the family photo on her private Instagram handle with the caption:

”Progress not perfection”

9ice left a comment which read

”Human not God”

9ice also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle with caption:

“#familia”

 

