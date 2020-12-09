9ice & his wife, Olasunkanmi celebrate 1st wedding anniversary (Photos)

Indigenous singer Abolore Akande, better known as 9ice, has celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Olasunkanmi.

9ice took to social media on Saturday to share pictures of himself and wife to mark the day.

He captioned the post saying,

“A year today.”

In another post he said,

“A friend in need is a friend indeed.”

Recall that 9ice was in the news some weeks back as he received backlash from social media users after a video of him caressing another woman went viral.

On November 21 he shared a video on Instagram to ask for forgiveness.

“I apologise for what I have done, and I need you guys to help me beg my wife. She is my backbone,” he pleaded.